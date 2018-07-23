Lady collapses and dies during Church service in Delta State

A woman, identified as Mrs. Doris Orugboh, a trader who sells drinks in Sapele, Delta State collapsed and died during a Church Service in Delta.

It was revealed that the deceased left her house yesterday morning for church service along with her children.

However, just as the church service was about to begin, the woman from Ughelli who was said to be hale and hearty, collapsed right there in the church.

According to journalist Sapele Oghenek, the woman was rushed to the hospital but she had already passed away.

Her corpse was later deposited at a mortuary. Her husband was said to not have been in town when the incident happened.

Sapele Oghenek wrote:

“Report hit us for studio say one Lady wey Dem dey call Mrs Doris Orugboh wey dey sell drinks for Agboghoroma junction by Adeola road,take her bath this morning from her house for borrow pit,then prepare her children for Church,then drive go Church. She first sidon and as the Church commence praise and worship for near Abeke Primary school,nai she fall and begin die.

“Before them rush her reach Jesus Heal Clinic she don give up,as dem later take her go Okparavero Mortuary,due to say her husband nor dey town wen all this things dey happen.

“This na big blkw to all Glorious fellow due to say na Baba CR fall so. May her soul rest in peace. Na her pics dey attach to this update.”

