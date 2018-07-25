Lady Gets Trolled On Instagram after Flaunting Caroline Danjuma’s Ex-Husband

Actress Caroline Danjuma’s ex-husband, Musa Danjuma has been spotted in a photo with an Instagram slay queen @badgyalkelly.

The lady who claimed to be Musa Danjuma’s girlfriend posted a photo of them in a club, saying they have been together for 5 years.

However, she suffered a backlash from her followers over the photo, some saying it is inappropriate.

She deleted the post but not without stating that people don’t wish them well.

She wrote:

OTRTour!!!! RealLife5yrsStillcounting #DoingGoodonaLow

See reactions below;

Meanwhile, Caroline Danjuma who is a mother of three recently adopted a female child to add to the family.

She shared the news on Instagram with this caption:

“Meet my little angel .. an addition to my children . God who makes all things possible . #iadoptedachildtoday #sheissobeautiful. God who am I before you lord to deserve this ??.. pls don’t praise me but God.”

