Lady goes on live stream, laughing while her friend was getting raped (Disheartening video)

A quite sickening video circulating social media shows the moment the moment a Louisiana lady live-streamed herself laughing while her friend was getting ‘raped’ in the background.

The incident reportedly occurred in Plaquemine, Louisiana – the footage started with the Louisiana lady saying hi to her followers before another woman is then heard screaming for help from a room inside the building where she was.

But the less bothered lady continues to live-stream herself and laughing at the victim’s painful screams.

At one point, one of her viewers called in and attempted to convince the lady to help the victim who could be heard crying and yelling “stop raping me.” But she still didn’t make any attempt to help and continued to stream.

Watch the disheartening video here

