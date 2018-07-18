Lady hangs herself in front of her daughter after her partner refused to take her out with him

A beautiful 23 year old lady has committed suicide by hanging herself in front of her daughter.

This happened after an argument she had with her boyfriend about him going on a “boys’ night out.”

Agnieszka Giza, a mum of one had wanted to attend a concert with partner Marek Goralczyk but he left her at home in Cheshire with their three-year-old daughter when he discovered women were not invited to the event.

An inquest heard that the couple exchanged angry messages on WhatsApp, as the girlfriend suspected he was with another woman and demanded he come home.

It was also reported that things became worst after the battery in Marek’s phone ran out and he slept over at a pal’s house.

The next day, Ms. Giza was found hanged in her home by workmen who came to repair a patio door with her daughter crying next to her body.

In a heartbreaking statement, Mr. Goralczk told the Cheshire coroner’s hearing in Warrington: “Agnieszka wanted to go and the other boys were not taking their girlfriends, so I told her that I was going by myself.

”In hindsight, she might have thought I was cheating on her. She WhatsApp-ed me but then my phone died.”

He added: “I drank around six red bulls and then left. I went to a friend’s house and fell asleep.

“I woke after about two hours to my friend knocking on the door and he told me about Agnieszka’s death”.

“I was in complete shock. I returned home to see the police there.

“I cannot believe Agnieszka is dead. She was a strong woman and a loving mother to our daughter.”

Sgt David Wood from Cheshire Police who investigated the tragedy told the Warrington hearing: ‘It seems a WhatsApp conversation between Agnieszka and Marek had taken place. She had become annoyed because he did not like this artist, but went with his friends and without her even though she initially wanted to go.

‘She seems to be giving him an ultimatum that he needed to get home now but he never read the message.’

Assistant Coroner Janet Napier recorded a conclusion of accidental death saying she did not believe Miss Giza intended to kill herself.

She said: “She was a little intoxicated and expecting him to come home and tragically she was found dead in a room with her daughter.

“She died as a result of an accident.”

Leave a Comment…

comments