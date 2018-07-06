Lady Narrowly Escapes Death After Jumping Out Of A Bus About To Somersault In Lagos (Photos)

A young woman identified as Desire Gold, has told a startling story about how she managed to make her way out of a bus about to somersault in Lagos. According to her, she was on her way to Ojodu Berger when the sad incident happened, The driver of the bus she was in lost control of the vehicle and the bus was headed for a crash. However, she jumped out of the fast moving bus and survived. She shared these photos of herself in hospital and then wrote the following:

Testimony time

God Spared my life… Jehovah over do, On the 27th of June 2018, boarded a bus to Ojodu Bergar, On getting to Otedola bridge driver marched the break and it didn’t hold, with the speed he hit a car in front of us, he came down to open his bus and the car he hit moved and i was at the back seat,everyone jumped off but almost too late for me cos the car was almost summersaulting,abd at tgst point my colleague shouted that I should jump and on doing that, I jumped into another vehicle landing with my head, all I was thinking about before my head went blank was my kids, mum and siblings… But i thank God for the immediate responses of the emergency unit in Lagos state here, that arrived at the scene few mins after the incident ….

Want to use this medium to thank God for sparing my life and given me a second chance, it is for a purpose and it must be ACCOMPLISHED.

And for all my colleagues I love you guys, we no longer colleagues but family, the support and love was massive, and for my CEO Oba Adetola EmmanuelKings (Adron homes), i wouldn’t have asked for better CEO, may God bless you more sir and i appreciate the love sir and my family and loved ones thats for the care, prayers and all the support, I love you all

And I am coming out better and stronger …

Not leaving this earth until the purpose I was created accomolishes.. My project is still on PadUp for girls, helping young ladies who can’t afford sanitary pads, the initiative is here to stay…. once am back on my feet me and my team are hitting schools , i haven’t impacted any life yet, so Satan I am going no where …. My God is too faithful to fail

I Am destined for greatest

Am a divine project





