Lady Pushes Boyfriend Out Of The Window During Fight Over Phone In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 21-year-old lady who allegedly pushed her boyfriend from a window of a storey building in Ajagbandi area of Lagos, while trying to prevent him from searching through her phone.

The deceased, Wilson Henry, a Civil Engineering graduate from University of Benin, had his neck and complete spinal cord broken , as he landed on the fence of the building before resting on the septic tank.

He died three days later at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital , LASUTH in Ikeja. Vanguard gathered that the suspect, Adaugona Esu, a hair stylist was living in a self- contained room on Origa street with her boyfriend, one Eto, until he traveled outside the country in July 2017.

Along the line, she started dating the deceased, who neigbours said usually spent days with her in the apartment before leaving.

Tragedy, struck on July 13, 2018 , after neigbours said they heard the usual banters from the lovers’ apartment, which was followed by shout of help from the suspect. Out of concern, some of the neighbours , banged on the door and in the process, forced it open, to rescue Ada, as she was popularly called.

There was however allegation that one of the male tenants (names withheld) who entered the apartment, assisted Ada to throw Henry out of the window. As at the time of this report, occupants of the story building had fled their homes for fear of being arrested, while the Police are said to be trailing the male tenant said to have assisted in throwing Henry out of the window.

‘I did not throw him out, he jumped out himself’ But in an interview with the suspect, she denied pushing Henry out of the window, insisting rather that he jumped out himself. According to her: “He came in drunk that night and wanted to collect my phone to search it but I refused. As I was struggling the phone with him, he started beating me and I shouted for help. “At a point, I could not shout any more.

When the door was forced opened by neigbours who came to my rescue, Henry ran into the bedroom and jumped out of the window. “I did not push him. If I did, there would have been cracks on the window. He had jumped out of the window before Roy (the fleeing tenant) did not push Henry.

“He actually jumped out because he was afraid of Roy. I did not know he was injured until I rushed to the back yard and found him on the ground, unable to move. “I carried him on my back to Crown Hospital from where his skull was stitched.

“But he could not move any part of his body as he complained of not having any feeling, even when the doctor pierced him with a needle. “From there he was referred to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, where he died three days later”.