Trending

Lady robbed, and killed after leaving bank in Lagos

Yesterday, a young lady identified as Njoku Uchechi, was killed during a robbery operation near Diamond Bank at Suru-Alaba area in Lagos.

The deceased was shot in the head after being attacked by two armed robbers after stepping out of the bank before they stole the money she withdrew which was reported to be about N150,000.

One of the armed robbers was caught by passers-by as the other managed to escape. The apprehended suspect was beaten mercilessly before he was set ablaze.

The body of the deceased lady has been deposited in the morgue.

A bereaved friend wrote on Facebook;

“Uchechi so is you armed robbers killed in my own very eyes yesterday in front of diamond bank coker branch Lagos. ..God of mercy I can’t believe dis…Jesus Christ !!! Chai.. O my God..Njoku uchechi RIP.may God accept ur soul in his kingdom ..what ur mom n siblings going to bear this..God..”

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


You may also like

Cardi B And Offset Show Off Lamborghini Cars For Kulture

Ghanaian Lawmakers Collapse With Laughter Over Obscene Village Names (Video)

See Photos Of Young Girl Who Was Shot Dead By Robbers After Withdrawing N150k From Bank

27-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing 7 Women He Met On Dating Sites

Cameroonian Family Of 8 Die In Their Sleep In Cross River State

Northern Nigerian man sacks plumber for being Yoruba, says northerners should stop associating with the southerners

Nigerian Lady shares how she spent the N20k her boyfriend gave her when she complained she was broke

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today :28th July

Nigerian man in South Africa shot dead for !harassing’ woman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *