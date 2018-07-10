Entertainment, Gossip, News

Lady sentenced to 20 years in prison for removing her hijab

An Iranian woman has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for removing her hijab to protest the compulsory Islamic covering in December, 2017. .

Shaparak Shajarizadeh took to her personal website to announce that she has been jailed for “opposing the compulsory hijab” and “waving a white flag of peace in the street”.

29 people were arrested in February by the police for removing their headscarves as part of a campaign known as “White Wednesdays.” .

Shajarizadeh, 42, was subjected to torture and beatings after her arrest, her lawyer said. In Iran, women showing their hair in public face penalties ranging from a $25 fine to prison time.

