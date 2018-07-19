Lady supports her cheating boyfriend, says he is human and prone to making mistakes

A lady who was looking out for her friend so she won’t get heartbroken, was rebuffed after she reported her cheating boyfriend.

The lady simply identified as @_meen_dy on Twitter took to the platform to reveal how her friend told her that her boo is human and bound to make mistakes for cheating when she reported to her.

She felt, her actions will be appreciated but it was signalled away.

See her Tweet below:

My friend’s boyfriend was cheating on her with different girls. I reported him to her and she told me “he’s human. He’s bound to make mistakes”. Took my L.

Leave a Comment…

comments