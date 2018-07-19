Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Lady supports her cheating boyfriend, says he is human and prone to making mistakes

A lady who was looking out for her friend so she won’t get heartbroken, was rebuffed after she reported her cheating boyfriend.

The lady simply identified as @_meen_dy on Twitter took to the platform to reveal how her friend told her that her boo is human and bound to make mistakes for cheating when she reported to her.

She felt, her actions will be appreciated but it was signalled away.

See her Tweet below:

My friend’s boyfriend was cheating on her with different girls. I reported him to her and she told me “he’s human. He’s bound to make mistakes”. Took my L.

Leave a Comment…

comments

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira


Tags

You may also like

Why Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ Will Be Better Than Davido’s Sophomore Album

Fans react to Wizkid’s son destroying the cake Naomi Campbell gave Wizkid on his birthday

Apapa residents cry out as tanker loaded with petroleum product falls and spills petrol all over

Fans slam Eniola Badmus for ‘posing’ as a kid, she replies

South African rapper AKA wants to quit Instagram because it destroys people

Lilian Esoro & Ubi Franklin reunite for son’s birthday party (photos, video)

Trending Debate : If Mandela were your father or grandfather would you change your name after marriage?

Simi reacts to Adekunle Gold’s loved up throwback photo with a mystery girl

Rotimi Amaechi to Nigerians: Rate my performance in transport sector so far

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *