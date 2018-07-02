Lady who almost committed suicide after failing to gain admission, celebrates her graduation from UK university. (Photos)

A plus-sized good looking lady in the UK, Courtney Daniella, has given her story of going against all odds to see herself graduate from University.

According to Courtney, she attempted suicide some years back after she failed to gain admission into a University.

She recently graduated from the University of Cambridge and she shared beautiful photos from her graduation.

She wrote,

“February 2015 I tried to take my own life. I thought I had thrown away all my chances of getting A*AA, getting into any university, and even living. But God made a way. 3 years later, this North London Estate girl is a Graduate of the University of Cambridge. Next stop the World”.

Checkout her lovely photos below,

Leave a Comment…

comments