Lady’s life saved after she was rejected by ritualists in Edo State

A twitter user has shared the story of a young lady who was fell into the hands of ritualists but fortunately for her, she was rejected by the ‘oga’ and was freed in Benin City.

Dave wrote ;

This woman left her house on friday, entered a bus in Benin and saw herself in a forest for ritual purpose at upper Ekhehuan. She survived by God’s grace but no investigation was carried out even when the location of the ritual activities is known

Herself and another lady boarded the bus together. Unfortunately, she witnessed the death of that one where are neck was slaughtered under a basin like a ram. The next day, two other persons followed suit.



When it got to her turn, she was rejected by the “oga” telling them to let her go. She was previously tied with a white cloth and later thrown out of the forest to a nearby farm where the white clothe was taken away from her and left her Stack naked.

Passers by felt she was insane and walked pass her even why she struggled for help. As God would have it, an old woman who came to farm saw her and clothed her. There After, called a family member and that is how she was rescued

The matter was reported to the divisional police station at Evbuotubu in Benin city and the IPO said they should bring the lady for statement when she recovers! Can you beat that?

This happened at the early hours of the day! It was not even night “waka” I hope we all don’t go into extinction someday in this country!!!!

