LAGOS BUSINESS SCHOOL RANKS AMONG TOP 50 IN ECONOMIST 2018 EXECUTIVE MBA RANKING

Lagos Business School (LBS); a leading management and business school in Africa, has emerged as the only school in Africa to be listed among the top 50 business schools in the world in The Economist magazine’s 2018 EMBA ranking.

The LBS Executive MBA programme ranks as the 48th best in the world out of 65 schools featured in the annual ranking of the world best providers of the Executive MBA programme based on two broad measures namely; personal development/educational experience and career development.

The schools were judged based on the quality of their EMBA participants, work experience, the number of industry sectors from which they applied, career progression, quality of faculty, and percentage of faculty with PhDs, among other criteria. In the percentage increase in pre-EMBA salary on graduation, the Lagos Business School is ranked third in the world. LBS EMBA graduates record a considerable increase in remuneration upon graduation from the programme.

Lagos Business School is ahead of world-class institutions such as the University of Maryland, University of Pittsburg, University College Dublin, University of Melbourne and several others in The Economist magazine’s 2018 EMBA ranking,

Expressing delight in the achievement, the Dean, Lagos Business School, Dr. Enase Okonedo, said that the ranking is an indication that the corporate world recognise the value of an EMBA qualification from the School. According to her, “This is a testament of the high quality of business and management education which we offer at the School and a result of our consistent and conscientious hard work”.

The Director, MBA, Lagos Business School, Dr. Uchenna Uzo, added that, “We are pleased that our work here at LBS is being acknowledged across the globe. We are committed to doing even more to transform business education and management practice in Africa and beyond by producing quality graduates who will change the status quo”.

Other top institutions featured in The Economist magazine’s 2018 EMBA ranking include the Yale School of Management, and Arizona State University with whom the Lagos Business School has just entered into a strategic partnership for the International Accelerated Degree Programme (IADP).

This latest achievement follows the Financial Times (FT) Executive Education 2018 ranking the Lagos Business School as the third in the open enrolment executive education providers in Africa for the 12th consecutive year and second in the custom executive education for two years. LBS is the only African institution outside South Africa to be named in the FT’s list.

Other top prestigious business schools on the list include the IESE Business School, Harvard Business School, and University of Oxford. The Financial Times annual ranking of the best management programmes for business schools around the world is based on the quality of learning, staff and student diversity, growth in business and international reach.

Lagos Business School is also the first and only school in Africa to be featured in the CEO Magazine’s Global MBA rankings. According to the list, LBS’ full-time MBA and Executive MBA programmes have been recognised as Tier One Programmes. Out of the 270 programmes from top business schools around the world recognised in the rankings, Lagos Business School ranked 70th while its EMBA programme equally took the 70th position on the Global EMBA ranking. Other prestigious schools featured in the rankings include the IE Business School, Leeds University Business School and EU Business School.

Lagos Business School is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and the Association of MBAs (AMBA).

ABOUT LBS

​​Lagos Business School (LBS) is the graduate business school of Pan-Atlantic University (formerly Pan-African University). LBS offers academic programmes, executive programmes and short courses (customised to specific company needs, as well as open-enrolment courses) in management education. Its offerings have been ranked among the best in Africa as it systematically strives to improve the practice of management on the continent. The business school’s efforts have been recognised by several world-class accreditation and ranking institutions. Besides the quality bar set of world-standards, LBS programmes also stand out because of the emphasis on professional ethics and service to the community.

