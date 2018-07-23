Lagos Commercial sex workers explain why they prefer doing business with married men.

A cross-section of Commercial sex workers in Lagos have revealed that they prefer doing business with married men than with single men and they explained why.

They admitted that they have sex with both married and single men but said the greater number of their customers are married men and they prefer them to the single ones.

PM Express visited brothels and hotels in Agege, Idimu, Shasha, Mushin, Ikotun, Igando, Yaba, Ejigbo, and other areas in Lagos to conduct the research and some of the sex workers were all too willing to speak.

One of the ladies simply known as Jenifer, who works as a sex worker in Shasha area of Lagos, said that most of her clients are married men. She said that even though she collects good money from them, she still pities them as their wives are not taking care of their emotional needs at home.

She narrated that one of her clients opened up and complained that he got married some years ago and they had three children. But that since then, the wife has practically abandoned him and faced the children without knowing that he needs care as well as the children.

Jenifer said that as a graduate, she knew what those men needed and they were not getting them in their different homes. She then worked on them and as a result, they stuck with her and have been paying reasonable money, unlike the single men who came with many fake stories. She further narrated that she has three regular married clients and whenever they come calling, she makes sure that she treats them well. She said that she usually spends good time with them, chats them up about life in general, and then attends to their sexual needs which they lack in their homes and at the end, they pay her reasonable money.

Another sex worker, who gave her name as Grace, revealed that married men are preferable because they are more considerate and appreciate the workers more than the single men who may not want to pay at all or pay less. She, however, noted that dealing with married clients was a huge task, as such workers must have patience in order to treat such clients well, but at the end, the patience will be worth the pay and such men become regular, steady clients eventually.

She observed that married men preferred them because of the attention and time they usually gave to them which they were not getting from their wives in their various homes. Once they get what they are lacking at home from the sex workers, they become glued to them. She revealed that some of the men even got carried away and proposed to marry her but she usually declines such proposals because marriage is not part of why they became sex workers, but money to cater for other things.

Another sex worker, Miss Chizoba, equally agreed with her colleagues’ assertion on married men but added that not all were good clients as some may come and start telling woes of their wives at home; even making terrible demands and may not have the money to match what they want from them.

Some other workers who spoke had almost the same opinion and noted that the married clients preferred to stay longer with them because they find solace and enjoy themselves more any time they come around unlike in their homes.

The men who patronize sex workers were also interviewed and, though a lot refused to comment, one patron at a popular hotel along Ejigbo/Ikotun Road, simply known as Emman, said that there are many reasons why married men patronise those sex workers. One of the reasons he gave is that most times the sex workers are full of excitement and fun. He also noted that the workers had a lot to offer when men have issues with their wives.

Emman explained that he was not getting the needed attention from his wife at home and he mentioned it to his friend who then introduced him to the lifestyle of patronising sex workers. He said that he embraced it and since then has been enjoying it. He hastily added that it is not that he doesn’t love his wife but there are things he is getting from the workers which he realised that he was not getting from her.

Mr. Emman cited that sometimes he may prefer to forget all the financial and family pressures which he will not get when he was with his wife as she will only help compound them. Hence, he will find his way to the hotel and will temporarily forget them.

Another patron, Mr. Peter, said that no man will ordinarily like to go to the hotels to fraternize with sex workers if his wife was rightly taking care of his emotional needs at home. He noted that hotel life was expensive but it was also fun and difficult to give up.

