Lagos Police arrest cultists during their anniversary celebration (Photos+Video)

The Lagos State Police Command over the weekend, arrested 120 suspected cultists.

The cultists were arrested after defiling the order of the state command not to converge in any part of the state.

The command had gotten wind of their planned meetings this weekend and issued a statement warning them not to converge in any part of the state.

Items recovered from them include one big banner with 07 logo, one big clay pot, two small calabashes and one locally made pistol.

They will all be charged to court after investigations concerning their activities have been concluded.

See more photos below:

