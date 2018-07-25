Trending

Lagos Police Ban Officers From Patrolling Without Uniform And Use Of Commercial Buses

On Tuesday, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi banned the state’s police officers from operating in mufti and the use of commercial buses while on patrol in the state.

In a press statement on their Facebook page, the police said, the measure was to ensure professionalism. The statement signed by Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Chike Oti read in part,

“to ensure that policemen in Lagos are at their professional best always, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Edgal Imohimi has banned police operatives in the state from operating in mufti and commercial vehicles such as the yellow buses popularly known as Danfo or other commercial buses. Unmarked vehicles will only be used occasionally for covert operations targeted at a specific individual or group based on credible intelligence.”

According to the statement, the Police command was aware of some unscrupulous persons impersonating operatives of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS). In a bid to curb the activities of such persons, the CP asked the public to take note of the dress code for SARS operatives in the Command.

The dress code is as follows:

1. A black jacket and a fez cap.
2. In the front of the jacket, the word police is written in white at the top right part.
3. At the bottom left part of the jacket, F-SARS 039 is written there.
4. At the back of the jacket are inscriptions “F-SARS LAGOS,” “SCORPION” and a red image of a Scorpion.
5. On the fez cap are inscriptions “F-SARS” and “SCORPION.”

The CP also enjoined citizens to reports complaints against the police through the Citizen Complaint Hot Centre.

