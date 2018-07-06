Lagos Police Commissioner Arrests Officers Who Assaulted A Young Lawyer (Video)

The young lawyer assaulted by police officers

The Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi has arrested some police officers seen in a video assaulting a young lawyer said to be demanding for his salary.

Vocal lawyer, Inibehe Effiong had posted the video on Facebook yesterday complaining about the incident.

The commissioner of Police, Imohimi constituted an investigation panel to look into the allegation and findings revealed that the officers in the video were not SARS operatives as alleged but conventional policemen attached to Lion Building Police Station who were invited to the chambers of Olawore & Co of 28/30 Macarthy Street, Lagos Island, by the managing partner, Barrister Oluyomi Olawore.

Investigation further revealed that Barrister Oluyomi Olawore sent a distress call to the police through one of his junior partners, requesting that he be rescued from another junior partner by name Barrister Olakunle Kareem whom he alleged was about to use an unlawful force on him having disconnected the firm’s CCTV cameras and locked up all doors leading into the firm; and by so doing, held Barrister Olawore hostage inside his office.

It was based on the complaint that the DPO in charge of Lion Building dispatched policemen to the chamber to bring the feuding lawyers over for interrogation.

However, the Commissioner of Police observed with dismay that the policemen sent to the scene did not act in a professional manner.

He therefore ordered their arrest and trial on oath. They risk stiff punishment for their actions. The commissioner also directed that the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Lion Building be queried for lack of supervision.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, SCIID Panti, Yaba has been directed to take over investigation of the case and look into the matter concerning the two lawyers with the view to diligently prosecute both or anyone found wanting.

The commissioner of police also advised employers and employees to learn how to settle internal squabbles amicably without resorting to self help.

