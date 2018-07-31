“Last Night SARS Had Guns To My Head!”- IllBliss

Nigerian rapper and hip-hop recording artiste, IllBliss has come out to talk about his recent harassment in the hand of Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Nigeria, SARS.

The rapper tweeted on Tuesday that the officials from SARS had guns to his head searching for tramadol, an opioid pain medication that has been recently abused and banned by the Federal government in Nigeria due to the danger it poses to the youth.

These kinds of harassment prompted the #ENDSARS campaign that has been going on for over a year now where Nigerians are asking the federal government to either revamped the SARS unit or scrap it as all they do is harass innocent Nigerians and treat them like criminals.

This experience is one almost all Nigerian artistes have faced as they are accused of being internet scammers because they look young and rich and some people haven’t been lucky enough as their stories are told by their friend or eyewitness because they were not fortunate to come out alive during their encounter with the squad.