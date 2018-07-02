Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

LASTMA Officer plead for mercy after his hand was locked by driver when he tried to forcefully enter a car. (Photo)

A Twitter user, with the handle, @eDante_, has taken to the social networking platform to share the photo of how LASTMA officer in Lagos begged for mercy after his hand was trapped by a driver who wound up as he tried to forcefully enter the car.

The officer of the Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA), is seen in the viral photo begging for mercy after the driver wound up his window, trapping his hand as the officer tried to forcefully gain entrance into the vehicle.

According to an eyewitness, the LASTMA officer was trapped for over 10 minutes and passersby had to join in begging the driver to free the officer.

He wrote:

“One lastma guy tried to enter someone’s car just now, this locked the lastma guy’s hand with the glass. From shouting, people had to beg him Over 10mins.

