Latest Celebrity Mother, Cardi B shares first photo of her daughter Kulture

Cardi B has shared the first photo of her daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.

Kulture was born two days ago, on July 10, 2018, to Cardi B and Offset.

One look at the the cute baby and you would feel that she’d inherit Cardi’s savage personality ? LOL

On the name – Kulture’, Cardi took to twitter to reveal the reason behind it .

She tweeted;

Kulture ❤❤anything else woulda been basic 💁🏽‍♀️💁🏽‍♀️💁🏽‍♀️Okrrrrr

Kulture ❤️❤️anything else woulda been basic 💁🏽‍♀️💁🏽‍♀️💁🏽‍♀️Okrrrrr — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 12, 2018

Cardi B, who previously revealed the baby’s gender, had the child with fellow rapper Offset, one-third of the hard-living Atlanta hip hop trio Migos. He has three other children from previous relationships.

Leave a Comment…

comments