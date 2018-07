Laura Ikeji has just gotten a new tattoo of her child on her arm.

The businesswoman shared the tattoo on her Instagram page. She said it’s the best birthday gift she can give to her son, Ryan Ogbonna Kanu (ROK).

Sharing the photos on her page, she wrote:

“Oh well my lil gift to my lil man. Gosh I said no more tattoos but hey… ROK on my wrist”

Laura Ikeji has always flaunted her relationship and marriage to a former Super Eagles player, Ogbonna Kanu.

See photos below:

