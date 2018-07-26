Entertainment, Gossip, News

LAUTECH expels son of ex-Osun SSG, 3 others over campus violence

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso has expelled the son of the immediate past Secretary to Osun State Government, Alhaji Mashood Adeoti, AbdulAfeez Adeoti.

In a report by Daily Post, three others were also expelled along with Adeoti’s son, while the institution placed eight other students on suspension following their alleged involvement in the post-students’ union election violence on June 13th.

This was contained in an official statement signed by the Registrar of the institution, Mr. Jacob Agboola, who declared that the university’s Senate at an emergency meeting held on Tuesday considered the report and recommendations of the panel set up to investigate the matter.

Agboola in the statement added that the Senate approved that those found wanting be suspended or expelled from the university.

The expelled students according to the statement include AbdulAfeez Adeoti, a student with department of Civil Engineering; Akinloye Oluwatimileyin of department of Pure and Applied Physics; Eze Raymond, department of Management and Accounting and Dauda Sodiq, department of Chemical Engineering.

The suspended students are:

  • Olalekan Ismail, a student of department of Computer Science and Engineering;
  • Amoo Akeem, department of Transport Management; Azeez Ayobami, department of Biochemistry;
  • Oluwole Opeyemi, department of Pure and Applied Chemistry; and Bankole Oluwaseyi, department of Pure and Applied Physics.

Others include:

  • Abioye Aderemi, department of Anatomy;
  • Atoyebi Adeniran, Pure and Applied Mathematics, and
  • Adewale Sulaiman, department of Anatomy.

