Leo & Cee-C become Numatville Tourism Megacity Ambassadors, get plots of land

Former BBNaija housemates and rumoured lovers, Leo and Cee C have just bagged an endorsement deal with Numatville Tourism Megacity.

The picture of the endorsement was captioned with:

“Big Brother Naija 2018 Celebrities, *Cynthia Nkemdili Nwadiora aka CECE & Leo Da Silver* joins the list of credible Nigerian celebrities as Ambassadors of Numatville Tourism Megacity. Gets complimentary plots of land each at the Nollywood Quarters of the Megacity worth millions of naira. – Let’s join hands together to uphold the emergence of Africa’s first & Largest National Tourism & Cultural Megacity in Nigeria… Endorsement confirmed by Hon. Amb. Jonathan Daniel”

See photos below;

