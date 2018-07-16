Entertainment, Gossip

Leo & Cee-C become Numatville Tourism Megacity Ambassadors, get plots of land

Former BBNaija housemates and rumoured lovers, Leo and Cee C have just bagged an endorsement deal with Numatville Tourism Megacity.

The picture of the endorsement was captioned with:

“Big Brother Naija 2018 Celebrities, *Cynthia Nkemdili Nwadiora aka CECE & Leo Da Silver* joins the list of credible Nigerian celebrities as Ambassadors of Numatville Tourism Megacity. Gets complimentary plots of land each at the Nollywood Quarters of the Megacity worth millions of naira. – Let’s join hands together to uphold the emergence of Africa’s first & Largest National Tourism & Cultural Megacity in Nigeria… Endorsement confirmed by Hon. Amb. Jonathan Daniel”

See photos below;

Leave a Comment…

comments

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira


Tags

You may also like

“Stop glorifying single mothers” – Kenyan woman says single moms are losers, says they raise criminals and sluts

Middle-aged man tied to a stake gets beating of his life by angry youths for raping 7-year-old girl in Warri

Kenyan woman says single moms are losers, says they raise criminals and sluts

Paris Hilton says she is self-made and calls Kylie Jenner a girl boss (Video)

Photos from Ajebo & Uchechi Kalu’s Traditional Wedding

Wizkid and his third baby mama, Jada Pollock unfollow each other on Instagram

Anthony Joshua to defend world titles against Alexander Povetkin at Wembley

“She has A1 in Bedmatics and has never refused my sexual demand since we got married” – Nigerian Pastor praises wife on her Birthday

“My money is your money” – Davido gives girlfriend, Chioma, more assurance as he shops for her in Paris (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *