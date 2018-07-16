Leo & CeeC Bag New Endorsement Deal Together

Former BBnaija Housemate, Leo and Cee c just bag an endorsement deal.
The Rumored Couple Ceeleo (Cee c and Leo) just sealed an endorsement deal together with Numatville Tourism Megacity.
Big Brother Naija 2018 Celebrities, *Cynthia Nkemdili Nwadiora aka CECE & Leo Da Silver* joins the list of credible Nigerian celebrities as Ambassadors of Numatville Tourism Megacity. Gets complimentary plots of land each at the Nollywood Quarters of the Megacity worth millions of naira. – Let’s join hands together to uphold the emergence of Africa’s first & Largest National Tourism & Cultural Megacity in Nigeria… Endorsement confirmed by Hon. Amb. Jonathan Daniel @Jodelamedia