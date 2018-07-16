Entertainment, Uncategorized

Leo & CeeC Bag New Endorsement Deal Together

Former BBnaija Housemate, Leo and Cee c just bag an endorsement deal.

The Rumored Couple Ceeleo (Cee c and Leo) just sealed an endorsement deal together with Numatville Tourism Megacity.

See photo and caption below…

Big Brother Naija 2018 Celebrities, *Cynthia Nkemdili Nwadiora aka CECE & Leo Da Silver* joins the list of credible Nigerian celebrities as Ambassadors of Numatville Tourism Megacity. Gets complimentary plots of land each at the Nollywood Quarters of the Megacity worth millions of naira. – Let’s join hands together to uphold the emergence of Africa’s first & Largest National Tourism & Cultural Megacity in Nigeria… Endorsement confirmed by Hon. Amb. Jonathan Daniel @Jodelamedia


Tags

You may also like

Ahmed Musa Battles Cristiano Ronaldo, others for Goal of the 2018 World Cup Tournament 

Toke Makinwa Wins 7.2million Naira World Cup Bet

Wizkid and his third baby mama, Jada Pollock unfollow each other on Instagram

Adorable Photo Of Davido’s Daughter, Imade, Rocking A Gucci Shirt

Chidinma Ekile releases stunning new images in shades of yellow

Davido Graces Glam Africa’s Cover

“Stop glorifying single mothers” – Kenyan woman says single moms are losers, says they raise criminals and sluts

Middle-aged man tied to a stake gets beating of his life by angry youths for raping 7-year-old girl in Warri

Kenyan woman says single moms are losers, says they raise criminals and sluts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *