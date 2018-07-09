Leon Balogun gives Tips on how Eagles can get Better

Nigeria defender Leon Balogun has admitted that he felt bad after the country’s ouster at the World Cup, following a 2-1 loss to Argentina in their last group match.

The Brighton Hove Albion of England summer signing however says the onus is now on him and the other players to recharge themselves and fire back stronger for the challenges ahead.

“It will be very important to keep going the way we have started. We have experienced players, young players, talented players – and there are even more players that are not in the team yet,” he said.

“We have to keep developing them and investing in their football education. We just have to keep working and keep our focus on advancing year after year and then in the next four years we will have a good team – maybe an even better one.”