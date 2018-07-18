Lilian Esoro & Ubi Frankiln Celebrate Son Jayden As He Turns 2!

Nollywood actress Lilian Esoro and Ubi Franklin, yesterday, are celebrated their son’s 2nd birthday and as such shared photos on him on their Instagram pages.

Lilian shared a few photos shot by @foluartstudio with the sweetest caption.

She wrote:

Happy birthday son.

I am super blessed seeing you take on another year in good health, happiness n strength. I am super glad your dad and I are able to raise a super Happy, handsome, sweet, smart, and intelligent boy. I really don’t know how we did this @ubifranklintriplemg but we are raising a rare gem here. I bless God for it all. We are super proud to have you as our son. Happy birthday my sweet-happy-sugar-creamy-handsome-chocolate-butterscotch footballer in the making oya oo Modeling Agencies over to you.

Go forth and prosper in Jesus name. Mummy loves you

#[email protected]

While Ubi wrote:

Tell me what else this life is about♥️ Jayden in made already.

Happy child and very playful I haven’t understood his dances move yet

Love you son from the moon and Back

Great footballer ♥️♥️♥️♥️

The future is bright for you for all Good things ❤️♥️ .

@jaydenfranklinofem#Jaydenekapongubiofem

#Naetochukwu #keyu

