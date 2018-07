Nollywood Actress, Lilian Esoro and Businessman, Ubi Franklin have reunited to celebrate their son’s birthday party at Ubi’s house, which held yesterday.

Though showing maturity in co-parenting after their divorce, it’s still puzzling why the marriage crashed.

The likes of Annie idibia, Tobi, Alex, Freda Francis, Anita Okoye and more graced the house party.

