Linda Ikeji’s sister, Sandra Ikeji is engaged (Photos)

According to recent buzz on social media, it has been revealed that Linda Ikeji’s sister, Sandra Ikeji, has been taken off the singles’ market as she just got engaged to her heartthrob.

Fashion entrepreneur and influencer, Laura Ikeji shared the news on the gram as she shared the photo saying;

Haaaaaaaa see who just got ENGAGED mama!!! @sandraikeji my sister is off the market!!!!! Another ikeji wedding this year!!!! Congrats Sandra

Linda ikeji also shared a picture of her sister excitedly rocking the ring and wrote;

Aww, see who just got engaged. The most amazing human being you will ever meet. My baby sis and event planner extraordinaire @sandraikeji is getting married. So happy for you! ���

Leave a Comment…

comments