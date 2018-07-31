Entertainment, Gossip, Uncategorized

Linda Ikeji’s sister, Sandra Ikeji is engaged (Photos)

According to recent buzz on social media, it has been revealed that Linda Ikeji’s sister, Sandra Ikeji, has been taken off the singles’ market as she just got engaged to her heartthrob.

Fashion entrepreneur and influencer, Laura Ikeji shared the news on the gram as she shared the photo saying;

Haaaaaaaa see who just got ENGAGED mama!!! @sandraikeji my sister is off the market!!!!! Another ikeji wedding this year!!!! Congrats Sandra

Sandra Ikeji engaged

Linda ikeji also shared a picture of her sister excitedly rocking the ring and wrote;

READ  "My baby is six month today. That's all that matters" - Actress Mimi Orjiekwe celebrates her daughter amidst report estranged husband is expecting a child from another lady

Aww, see who just got engaged. The most amazing human being you will ever meet. My baby sis and event planner extraordinaire @sandraikeji is getting married. So happy for you! ���

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

“I Die Here” Actor Junior Pope says as he gushes over his wife’s curvy ass

Linda Ikeji’s sister, Sandra Ikeji is engaged (Photo+video)

Wizkid Signs Endorsement Deal With Ciroc

Actor, Femi Adebayo Celebrates His Twin Sons On Their Birthday (Pictures)

Singer Simi Meets The Legendary Lagbaja

Nina celebrates graduation from Imo State University

Mia Khalifa’s Breast Deflates After Being Hit by Hockey Puck

Cossy Orjiakor blasts a physically-challenged troll who attacked her for showing off her boobs on IG

My husband wasn’t rich when I met him – Omotola Jalade Ekeinde

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *