Linda Ikeji’s Sister, Sandra Is Engaged (Photos)

 

Sandra Ikeji

Sandra Ikeji, a sister to famous blogger, Linda Ikeji is engaged.

Younger sister, Laura ikeji shared a picture of Sandra and wrote; “Haaaaaaaa see who just got ENGAGED mama!!! @sandraikeji my sister is off the market!!!!! Another ikeji wedding this year!!!! Congrats Sandra”

Linda Ikeji also wrote; “Aww, see who just got engaged. The most amazing human being you will ever meet. My baby sis and event planner extraordinaire @sandraikeji is getting married. So happy for you!”

It would be recalled that three sisters from the Ikeji family have apparently left the singles’ market within a short period of time.

