Linda Osifo proves she is one of the most beautiful actress in nollywood with these new photos

Nollywood actress Linda Osifo is the true definition of Melanin popping and her new released photos which are downright gorgeous, shows she is one of the most beautiful talents in the industry.

In 2015, Linda became a Nollywood talent to be reckoned with when she was nominated for the ELOY awards for her role in the hit TV series: Desperate Housewives Africa by Ebonylife TV– An adaptation of the ABC Studio franchise ‘Desperate Housewives’.

She is the founder of TheLAOFoundation.

Sharing her beautiful photos with her 125k followers on IG, she wrote ;

My Beauty:

My beauty Is not influenced by the trends in society.

My beauty is not influenced by the shape of my body.

My beauty lies in my confidence and my strength.

My beauty is defined by ME.

Create your own beauty.

