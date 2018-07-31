Local News

Lionel Messi, Other Barcelona World Cup Stars Return To Training Ahead Of New Season (Photos)

 Lionel Messi (left) and Jordi Alba arrive at Barcelona’s Joan Gamper training complex  

Footballer, Lionel Messi has begun his preparations for the new campaign with Barcelona after enjoying an extended post-World Cup holiday.

The Argentine had a tournament to forget in Russia, exiting at the last-16 stage, but put the disappointment behind him by spending the past four weeks relaxing with family and friends.

Messi proceeded to undergo medicals

However, with the new season on the horizon, Messi and a number of Barcelona’s other World Cup participants were seen arriving at the club’s Joan Gamper training complex on Tuesday.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was all smiles as he arrived for his medical and fitness tests alongside Spanish full-back Jordi Alba.

Gerard Pique undegoing medicals

The pair looked in high spirits as they greeted staff before taking to the running machines to have their heart rates monitored.

They were joined by Alba’s Spain team-mates Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets, who were also dumped from the World Cup in the first knockout round.

The quartet will not join up with the club’s tour of the United States in San Francisco this week and will instead focus on the Spanish Super Cup against Sevilla on August 12. 

Following the tests, the group, who have had four weeks rest, took to the training pitches for a light session. 

Barcelona kick-off their La Liga campaign against Alaves at the Nou Camp on August 18.

Below is a video Barcelona shared of the returnees on Twitter.

