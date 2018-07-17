Lionel Messi Spends Quality Family Time On A Luxury Yacht (Photos)

Barcelona star footballer, Lionel Messi who had a disappointing outing at the just concluded 2018 World Cup has been spotted sunbathing on a luxury yacht with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and friends in Ibiza.

The Barcelona superstar has little chance to unwind before pre-season training – after muted displays in Russia by both himself and Argentina.



And the 31-year-old took full advantage of the brief vacation with model Antonella, 30, who he first met aged 13.

Messi was confirmed as the world’s top-earning footballer with £83.81m – second in sport only to Floyd Mayweather’s amazing haul of £207.6m.

