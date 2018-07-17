Liz Anjorin slams Ronke Oshodi-Oke again, she reacts (Video)

Actress Liz Anjorin has again taken to social media to slam actress Ronke Oshodi-Oke for poking fun at her at a party they both attended.

Few weeks ago, Ronke Oshodi-Oke took to social media to caution her colleagues for the display of their worldly possessions on social media.

Though Ronke didn’t mention names, Liz Anjorin felt the video was also directed at her and replied, describing Ronke as ‘evil, wicked and an old jobless begger’.

Now things eventually cooled off on social media after the outburst, but it has now kick-started after they attended the same party over the weekend.

According to Liz’s rant, Ronke while handling the mic made mention of the fact she was called a beggar, and this made her uncomfortable as she felt harassed.

Ronke on the other hand put out a long video saying her and Liz are not mates and she will continue to ask for money at event because she’s doing her job as an MC, she however made it clear that she does not have an beef with Liz.

