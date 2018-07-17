Liz Anjorin slams Ronke Oshodi-Oke again, she reacts (Video)

Actress Liz Anjorin has again taken to social media to slam actress Ronke Oshodi-Oke for poking fun at her at a party they both attended.
Few weeks ago, Ronke Oshodi-Oke took to social media to caution her colleagues for the display of their worldly possessions on social media.
Though Ronke didn’t mention names, Liz Anjorin felt the video was also directed at her and replied, describing Ronke as ‘evil, wicked and an old jobless begger’.
Now things eventually cooled off on social media after the outburst, but it has now kick-started after they attended the same party over the weekend.
According to Liz’s rant, Ronke while handling the mic made mention of the fact she was called a beggar, and this made her uncomfortable as she felt harassed.
Ronke on the other hand put out a long video saying her and Liz are not mates and she will continue to ask for money at event because she’s doing her job as an MC, she however made it clear that she does not have an beef with Liz.
Alihamdulilai. I was there to a support a colleague of mine with my little I have and I always pray to God to make me have more than enough so that I can do more in the future. where my mates are spending, I will never be an onlooker. If you see me on Pasuma’s stage, forget it, I must pay my homeage to my surest Egbon and Kemi Korede has been supporting me with my events whenever I call on her….since 1900.😉 I don’t forget the good deeds whether small or big. Maturity is a gift. I was the only actress that will greet them all with my two knees on the floor despite my age or status. Ever since I started till this day. Others called them names, but I called them Egbon Mi, Sir, Aunty Ma, Mummy Mi and Daddy Mi with utmost respect. The truth is when I saw them anywhere, we played and greeted each other warmly and got nothing against each other. People that are close to me can testify to the fact that I will never sit down with anybody and start saying evil about my colleagues and the last thing I will ever do is to sent Arike or Aliu to go bring colleagues down on Social Media or fuelling their scandals and yet they still role with me. Lailai. Its simply called evil and if you do that, you will remain backward till infinity. If you do that don’t blame anybody for your failure. God is not a Maga….because I don’t go to my colleagues house or having groups and moving from one place to another. It’s not about PROUDNESS its called mindingyourbusiness.com because I know where I am coming from and my struggle for greatness did not give me enough time to sleep not to talk of going to someone’s house. But you all know we are good friends..Alhamdulilai none of them can say oh Lizzy did this evil to me. My anger is that they turn the indulstry to cult and evil battle ground…if you have issue with one person, settle your scores instantly and move on or move back.🙄 Don’t use your brainless act to destroy other people’s food ..because of few weeks issues. 😉 The mad dog was busy shouting up and down at this event she came to beg for money. That’s your prayer from God kokanye.com🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤣😂 because you have access to microphone …DROP PRT 2 SOON
