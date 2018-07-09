Lovely photos from Paul and Anita Okoye’s twins circus themed birthday party

Singer, Paul Okoye and his wife, Anita Okoye’s twins turned one year old recently and the lovely parents threw a circus themed birthday party for them.

The party had friends and family in attendance – it was held at the couple’s mansion in Ikoyi…

Earlier, before the birthday party, the twins lovely mother, Anita had taken to her page to pen down a heartfelt letter to them… she wrote,

Nathan, my coolest little genius!! You are such a smart little man, you brighten any day with your smile. Your wonder and awe of everything around you never ceases to amaze me. You see everything for what it is — as a whole — without any other thought. You are so completely present in every situation and because of that you are able to appreciate the little things so fully. I love you so much and I pray that God who gave you to me will continue to protect and bless you always. Love Mama!! Nadia, my little ball of energy, cheerful and smart; You are beautiful clever and confident! I hope to continue to nurture the perfect balance of sweetness and strength. You are curious about the smallest details and amaze us everyday with your little exploration moves. God knows I prayed you into existence. May the good lord continue to keep you safe and bless you now and always. Love, Mama! HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!

Paul wrote,

Nathan: yo!…; We are one today. Nadia: ahh!.. ..Already!!! Happy first birthday to #nadia and #Nathan#doubledouble

See photos from the birthday bash below,

