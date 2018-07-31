Lovely Photos Of Nigerian Singer, Chidinma Ekile

Chidinma Ekile

Some fans believe Chidinma, 27, who has about 3.8 million followers on Instagram could make it big if she ventures into modeling.

The young lady of South-eastern descent might not be scoring massive points with her music but her pictures are grabbing the headlines for her. In her new pictures, she wore a body-hugging white top and a knicker made with a local fabric. She wore her custom smile as she posed for pictures.

Chidinma Ekile, popularly known by her stage name Chidinma, is also a songwriter. In 2010, she rose to stardom after winning the third season of Project Fame West Africa.

See more photos:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria