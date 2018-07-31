Local News

Lovely Photos Of Nigerian Singer, Chidinma Ekile

 

Chidinma Ekile

Some fans believe Chidinma, 27, who has about 3.8 million followers on Instagram could make it big if she ventures into modeling.

The young lady of South-eastern descent might not be scoring massive points with her music but her pictures are grabbing the headlines for her. In her new pictures, she wore a body-hugging white top and a knicker made with a local fabric. She wore her custom smile as she posed for pictures.

READ  Terry Tha Rapman reveals plan to shoot new movie, "Boyz Are Not Smiling"

Chidinma Ekile, popularly known by her stage name Chidinma, is also a songwriter. In 2010, she rose to stardom after winning the third season of Project Fame West Africa. 

See more photos:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Ex-Golden Eaglets’ Player, Samuel Kuchili Is Dead

Face Of A Thief Caught Stealing Phone Inside A Mosque In Abuja (Photos)

BREAKING News: Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed Dumps APC

The House Prof. Soyinka Lived In During OAU Days, Turned Into A Campus Museum (Photos)

Welder Shot By Police While Resisting Arrest In Anambra State (Photos)

Nigeria’s Ambassador To South Africa Resigns, Dumps APC

Ndidi Carries Both Musa And Iheanacho On His Back During Training (Photo)

How My Twin Brothers Were Stolen When Mum Went To Buy Salt – Young Girl Tells Shocking Tale

Davido Praises His Girlfriend, Chioma After She Cooked For Him And His Team (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *