[Lyrics] 2Baba Ft Peruzzi – Amaka

Nigerian legendary singer, 2Baba is out with a straight banger titled “Amaka” featuring DMW recording artiste, Peruzzi.

DOWNLOAD MP3

[Intro]

Speroach beat

[Verse 1 – 2baba]

I like woman, I dey straight forward

I like truth and I dey rock rumours eh

I don’t know wetin you want to do

But make you let me know if you go show up eh

Because I don buy diesel

I don buy shayo for yard o

I don call Gaaga, I don call my guys around o

I don call my Mama, I tell am say you bam o

I don call everybody, I call everybody

But I see you for Insta

You say you dey Ipaja

And anytime I halla, you go say you dey my area

I say no wahala but I don dey wait you tire

I don wait you sotey, I don dey lose weight o

[Chorus]

Amaka dissapoint me

But Iyeneke confusion

Amaka dissapoint me

Nyom kem dissapointment o

Amaka dissapoint me

Nyom kem confusion

Amaka dissapoint me

Iyeneke dissapointment o

[Verse 2 – Peruzzi]

(Put a bang bang)

I know 2face o, I dey straight forward too (I dey straight forward)

But you gatz tell me how e dey do you

And if I come through shey you go wan go one side?

And if I drop raba shey you go turn up?

Cos I don buy diesel, I don on gen for my house

I don call Larry, e dey set up for yard (put a bang bang)

I don call my papa, tell am say you fine

Ah, I don call everybody, I call everybody

I see you for twitter, retweeting your Mister

I enter your matter but you don’t want to answer

I say no wahala, since that’s how you hala

I don wait you sotey I don dey lose weight o

[Chorus – Peruzzi x 2baba]

Amaka dissapoint me

But Iyeneke confusion

Amaka dissapoint me

Nyom kem dissapointment o

Amaka dissapoint me

Nyom kem confusion

Amaka dissapoint me

Iyeneke dissapointment o

[Verse 3 – 2baba]

I don dey here and

I dey straight forward

I like truth and I dey rock rumours eh

I don’t know wetin you want to do

But make you let me know if you go show up eh

[Chorus – 2baba]

A,A Amaka dissapoint me

But Iyeneke confusion

Amaka dissapoint me

Nyom kem dissapointment o

Amaka dissapoint me

Nyom kem confusion

Amaka dissapoint me

Iyeneke dissapointment o

[Outro]

Mixing Zino Foster

Speroach beat

Amaka dissapoint me

Amaka dissapoint me

Leave a Comment…

comments