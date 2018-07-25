[Lyrics] 2Baba Ft Peruzzi – Amaka

Nigerian legendary singer, 2Baba is out with a straight banger titled “Amaka” featuring DMW recording artiste, Peruzzi.
[Intro]
Speroach beat
[Verse 1 – 2baba]
I like woman, I dey straight forward
I like truth and I dey rock rumours eh
I don’t know wetin you want to do
But make you let me know if you go show up eh
Because I don buy diesel
I don buy shayo for yard o
I don call Gaaga, I don call my guys around o
I don call my Mama, I tell am say you bam o
I don call everybody, I call everybody
But I see you for Insta
You say you dey Ipaja
And anytime I halla, you go say you dey my area
I say no wahala but I don dey wait you tire
I don wait you sotey, I don dey lose weight o
[Chorus]
Amaka dissapoint me
But Iyeneke confusion
Amaka dissapoint me
Nyom kem dissapointment o
Amaka dissapoint me
Nyom kem confusion
Amaka dissapoint me
Iyeneke dissapointment o
[Verse 2 – Peruzzi]
(Put a bang bang)
I know 2face o, I dey straight forward too (I dey straight forward)
But you gatz tell me how e dey do you
And if I come through shey you go wan go one side?
And if I drop raba shey you go turn up?
Cos I don buy diesel, I don on gen for my house
I don call Larry, e dey set up for yard (put a bang bang)
I don call my papa, tell am say you fine
Ah, I don call everybody, I call everybody
I see you for twitter, retweeting your Mister
I enter your matter but you don’t want to answer
I say no wahala, since that’s how you hala
I don wait you sotey I don dey lose weight o
[Chorus – Peruzzi x 2baba]
Amaka dissapoint me
But Iyeneke confusion
Amaka dissapoint me
Nyom kem dissapointment o
Amaka dissapoint me
Nyom kem confusion
Amaka dissapoint me
Iyeneke dissapointment o
[Verse 3 – 2baba]
I don dey here and
I dey straight forward
I like truth and I dey rock rumours eh
I don’t know wetin you want to do
But make you let me know if you go show up eh
[Chorus – 2baba]
A,A Amaka dissapoint me
But Iyeneke confusion
Amaka dissapoint me
Nyom kem dissapointment o
Amaka dissapoint me
Nyom kem confusion
Amaka dissapoint me
Iyeneke dissapointment o
[Outro]
Mixing Zino Foster
Speroach beat
Amaka dissapoint me
Amaka dissapoint me
