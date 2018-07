[Lyrics] Dice Ailes – Enough For You

As promised earlier, here is Dice Ailes’ anticipated single titled “Enough For You“. The track was produced by Lush and mix and mastered by Marqai Mixx.

[Intro]

Dicey le leyi

*Enough*

Enough For You

Enough For You

Enough For You

[Verse 1]

Them say when the money go, the honey go

The money show, them go run to you

Owo epo laiye bani la

They laugh at you, them go laugh with you

Baba give me money make I feel alright

Feel alright yea yea

Make I show the people say you dey my side

Dey my sideee

[Pre-Chorus]

Love you forever, that’s what you said to me

That’s what I said to you

Uh uh uh yea

I go dey there forever, that’s what you said to me

And that’s what I said to you

[Chorus]

But if I no get money

I don’t know if it’s enough for you

Don’t gat money, I gat love for you

Don’t know if my love is enough for you

I don’t know if it’s enough for you

I no get money

I don’t know if it’s Enough for you

Don’t gat money, I gat love for you

Don’t know if my love is enough for you

I don’t know if it’s enough for you

Ololufe, fa ya bo mi, a jo ma logba yi pe, *fa ya bo mi*

Ololufe, fa ya bo mi, a jo ma logba yi pe

Yea yea, oh yea yea yea

[Verse 2]

They say all good things come to an end

Nine times out of ten, me I’m going against the xy babe

E fit be the only one wey e no go werk

Baby gimme loving make I feel alright

Make I show the people say you dey my side

Other pepper rest but I no hold tight

Baby gimme love make I feel so nice

Oh yea yea

[Pre-Chorus]

Love you forever, that’s what you said to me

That’s what I said to you

Uh uh uh uh yea

I go dey there forever, that’s what you said to me

And that’s what I said to you

[Chorus]

But if I no get money

I don’t know if it’s enough for You

Don’t gat money, I gat love for you

Don’t know if my love is enough for you

I don’t know if it’s enough for you

If I no get money

I don’t know if it’s enough for you

Don’t gat money, I gat love for you

Don’t know if my love is enough for you

(Oh yea yea yea)

I don’t know if it’s enough for you

Ololufe, fa ya bo mi, a jo ma logba yi pe, *fa ya bo mi*

Ololufe, fa ya bo mi, a jo ma logba yi pe

Yea yea, oh yea yea yea

[Outro]

I don’t know if it’s enough for you (enough for you)

Don’t gat money, I gat love for you (love for you)

Don’t lose my love, it’s enough for you (enough for you)

I don’t know if it’s enough for you (enough for you)

I don’t know if it’s enough for you (enough for you)

Don’t gat money, I gat love for you (I gat love for you)

Don’t lose my love, it’s enough for you (it’s enough for you)

*Dicey*

I don’t know if it’s enough

