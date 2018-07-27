Entertainment, Gossip

[Lyrics] Omawumi ft. Slimcase & DJ Spinall – Malowa

Omawumi is back with a brand new single titled “Malowa” featuring street ambassador, Slimcase and ace disc jokey, Dj Spinall.

(INTRO)

=Shabalistee=
Ehn ehn, ta ta, ehn ehn ehn
Oma Wonder, I dey here
Hahahaaa; huuu

(DJ Spinall- VERSE 1)

Who is in the garden? A little fine girl
Can I come and see her? No no no
And me say; ahh; Oma Wonder- gbefun
DJ Spinall- gbefun; Slimcase- gbefun
Haaa; killertunes

(CHORUS)

#Omawonder t’o ti hot [chee]Big liver t’o ti cut [ahn ahnn]Put sugar, no put salt [je k’on mo]Lamba plenty, no force
Oma Wonder t’o ti hot [watch, watch]Big liver t’o ti cut [ahn]Put sugar, no put salt [oshey]Lamba plenty, no force [ahahahh]Oh ohhh

(HOOK)

Biologically Street Baby ah ahh [ahn ahnn]Forget what you heard, I am a product of #The-Street baby
Eh ehh ohh; some times I do it for love,
some times, I do it for the streets

(Slimcase/Omawumi- VERSE 2)

[Next!]Ah ah, ta lo wa online? Ehn ehn
Sorry, it’s a pasmine-pas Spinall
Na eh eh eh, etuaskeuz, eh, sorry
Omawumi- Omawumi kan
Malowa oh- so as not to come
Wetin dey sup? What is the what?
Leave am for mugu oh- carry your cross, eh
On some Shaku Shaku vibes- mago mago ride
B’ororo ba gbona- the dodo go fry
Rubilashi orn, Omo Nla
Gbabe, Slimcase; awon da?
Omo shapranpran, osha singar
20years- Arsene Wenger
Omawumi- I be Mama
Warri- your father; ehehehehehe

(HOOK)

Biologically Street Baby [ok ok, watch]Forget what you heard,
I am a product of #The-Streets baby
Eh ehh ohh; some times I do it for love,
some times, I do it for the streets

(CHORUS)

[Next!]#Omawonder t’o ti hot [ah ahh]Big liver t’o ti cut [ahah diet wo?]Put sugar, no put salt [je k’on mo]Lamba plenty, no force [ahah that’s true]Oma Wonder t’o ti hot [ihih ibibidiehsu]Big liver t’o ti cut
Put sugar, no put salt [oh oh ok]Lamba plenty, no force [uhn uhnn]

(VERSE 3- Slimcase)

Sessami what? Sensami Ganja
Omo Dagboru; ni Street- Say Baba!
Mo n je’se wo Street, mo n je’se wo Burj
Mo n fo l’oke, won bere “kini costs?”
Onofe, obodinofe; orchre orchestra- Omawonder
Urn urhn; t’o ba easy, gba’bi; okay
Fi ise yen le f’awon t’o sabi
On a 4G based on ketro; mama kasi oba intro
For good one year, o drop single
Everywhere l’o wa, bawo l’o se n mingle?
Gbagbe jhor; omo iya mi, o ti ye e?

(HOOK/EXTRAS)

Biologically Street Bae [Oma Oma…Omawonder]Forget what you heard,
I am a product of #The-Street baby
[On a confusion, transmissional..]Ohh ohh all; some times I do it for love,
some times, I do it for the streets

(CHORUS)

[Next!]#Omawonder t’o ti hot [ah ahh]Big liver t’o ti cut [je k’on mo]Put sugar, no put salt [ah ah ahma watch]Lamba plenty, no force [watch]Oma Wonder t’o ti hot [on kana]Big liver t’o ti cut [ah mu’se le]Put sugar, no put salt [ah mu’gbe le]Lamba plenty, no force; oh ohhh

(OUTRO)

Malowa oh, Malowa oh oh
Malowa oh; dropping this shiit till I tanba
Omawumi; Malowa oh, Malowa ohhhh
Malowa oh; dropping this shiit till I tanba

Shabaliste; it’s STG

