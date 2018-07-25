[Lyrics] Reminisce ft. Falz & ShodyTheTurnUpKing – Faize Yi

Reminisce, ShodyTheTurnUpKing, Sess and Falz finally release the anticipated single, we’ve all been waiting for, titled, “Faize yi”.

DOWNLOAD MP3 HERE

[Intro]

Sess the problem kid

Remi

Falz the bahd guy

Shody the turn up king!

Awon scholar ti wole oh, Aga

Ibile

Aga je o mo

[Verse 1 – Reminisce]

Awon omo small girl big God

We know what you really want is big rod

Mo ri yin ni Ikeja t’ewo flip flop

You told me you’re going for a quick jog

Fit fam, slay mama

Awon recent photograph mi, I’m slay papa

G-boy l’oko slay mama, rapper l’oko actress

I promise you, you will like my mattress

Mo mo Iyabo Ojo, mo mo Mercy

Ini Edo, Odunlade be ni

See, I don’t usually do this

E duro no, e ka’we bosi Massachusetts

Ab’eyin ni mo ri nigba kan

Ninu supermarket t’eti n’ra nkan

Bi Eni pe sanwo e tun ja gan

Mi ba foot bill yin, but emi ti fa nkan

[Chorus – Falz & ShodyTheTurnUpKing]

Aunty o da pe, mo mo Faize yi

Bhet, I can’t really place it

Eyan Soskaja, Eyan Van Nistelrooy

Ehn Ehn, o da pe mo mo Face Yi naw

E ma n shey film right?

Eyan Soskaja, Jimmy Fresh Soskaja

No wonder mo so pe mo mo Faize yi jo

Ahn ahn

Shebi eyin mo Soskaja

Eyan Kendrick Lawal

Shey mo get e

Ehn Ehn, mo so pe mo mo Faize yi se

Ahn ahn, you’re a movie star, Eyan Soskaja

[Verse 2 – Falz]

O da pe e ma n club ni quilox

Tori catwalking yi serious (I swear down)

Hmmn, mo mo Face yi mo promise

Okay aburo Rita Dominic

You finish from Unilag at least

That you use to carry Gucci Bag like this

Student union, are you the treasurer?

Are you not the one that is dating our lecturer (I knew it)

E fe jo Omo Tobago Trinadad

O fe jo pe ati meet ni Jimmy Kara Boulevard (Georgia)

Nigba ti mo base ni Atlanta (Of course)

Although mo ri face yin Ghana

Emi pelu yin ni History

I think I met you on a eatery

Victoria Island one evening (Swear down)

You’re pricing scotch egg one fifty-150

[Chorus – Falz & ShodyTheTurnUpKing]

Aunty o da pe, mo mo Faize yi

Bhet, I can’t really place it

Eyan Soskaja, Eyan Van Nistelrooy

Ehn Ehn, o da pe mo mo Face Yi naw

E ma n shey film right?

Eyan Soskaja, Jimmy Fresh Soskaja

No wonder mo so pe mo mo Face yi jo

Ahn ahn

Shebi eyin mo Soskaja

Eyan Kendrick Lawal

Shey mo get e

Ehn Ehn, mo so pe mo mo Face yi se

Ahn ahn, you’re a movie star, Eyan Soskaja

A tun play pelu Se wenger

[Outro – ShodyTheTurnUpKing]

Excuse me pretty damsel, o da pe mo mo Faize yi naw

E ma n shey bi blue film bayi

So much soap, no man enjoy program yin o

E jen ni contact yin now, but mo wa in haste

E take care

