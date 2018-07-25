[Lyrics] Reminisce ft. Falz & ShodyTheTurnUpKing – Faize Yi

Reminisce, ShodyTheTurnUpKing, Sess and Falz finally release the anticipated single, we’ve all been waiting for, titled, “Faize yi”.
[Intro]
Sess the problem kid
Remi
Falz the bahd guy
Shody the turn up king!
Awon scholar ti wole oh, Aga
Ibile
Aga je o mo
[Verse 1 – Reminisce]
Awon omo small girl big God
We know what you really want is big rod
Mo ri yin ni Ikeja t’ewo flip flop
You told me you’re going for a quick jog
Fit fam, slay mama
Awon recent photograph mi, I’m slay papa
G-boy l’oko slay mama, rapper l’oko actress
I promise you, you will like my mattress
Mo mo Iyabo Ojo, mo mo Mercy
Ini Edo, Odunlade be ni
See, I don’t usually do this
E duro no, e ka’we bosi Massachusetts
Ab’eyin ni mo ri nigba kan
Ninu supermarket t’eti n’ra nkan
Bi Eni pe sanwo e tun ja gan
Mi ba foot bill yin, but emi ti fa nkan
[Chorus – Falz & ShodyTheTurnUpKing]
Aunty o da pe, mo mo Faize yi
Bhet, I can’t really place it
Eyan Soskaja, Eyan Van Nistelrooy
Ehn Ehn, o da pe mo mo Face Yi naw
E ma n shey film right?
Eyan Soskaja, Jimmy Fresh Soskaja
No wonder mo so pe mo mo Faize yi jo
Ahn ahn
Shebi eyin mo Soskaja
Eyan Kendrick Lawal
Shey mo get e
Ehn Ehn, mo so pe mo mo Faize yi se
Ahn ahn, you’re a movie star, Eyan Soskaja
[Verse 2 – Falz]
O da pe e ma n club ni quilox
Tori catwalking yi serious (I swear down)
Hmmn, mo mo Face yi mo promise
Okay aburo Rita Dominic
You finish from Unilag at least
That you use to carry Gucci Bag like this
Student union, are you the treasurer?
Are you not the one that is dating our lecturer (I knew it)
E fe jo Omo Tobago Trinadad
O fe jo pe ati meet ni Jimmy Kara Boulevard (Georgia)
Nigba ti mo base ni Atlanta (Of course)
Although mo ri face yin Ghana
Emi pelu yin ni History
I think I met you on a eatery
Victoria Island one evening (Swear down)
You’re pricing scotch egg one fifty-150
[Chorus – Falz & ShodyTheTurnUpKing]
Aunty o da pe, mo mo Faize yi
Bhet, I can’t really place it
Eyan Soskaja, Eyan Van Nistelrooy
Ehn Ehn, o da pe mo mo Face Yi naw
E ma n shey film right?
Eyan Soskaja, Jimmy Fresh Soskaja
No wonder mo so pe mo mo Face yi jo
Ahn ahn
Shebi eyin mo Soskaja
Eyan Kendrick Lawal
Shey mo get e
Ehn Ehn, mo so pe mo mo Face yi se
Ahn ahn, you’re a movie star, Eyan Soskaja
A tun play pelu Se wenger
[Outro – ShodyTheTurnUpKing]
Excuse me pretty damsel, o da pe mo mo Faize yi naw
E ma n shey bi blue film bayi
So much soap, no man enjoy program yin o
E jen ni contact yin now, but mo wa in haste
E take care
