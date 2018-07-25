[Lyrics] Simi ft. 2Baba – Original Baby (Remix)

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Simi is out with the remixed version of Original Baby, in which she featured the legendary, 2Baba.
[Verse 1 – Simi]
Am just an ordinary girl sitting I a hall way
I no dey turn up o, cos am a little boring, ahaha
But am the life of the party cos am kinda funny
Money don’t drive me, I drive my money, Eh ah
[Pre-Chorus]
Well naso the thing be, me I no go force you to love what you see Eh Eh
Because I come in peace, and am it peace it, that’s all I need Eh eh
Everything is not for everyone and that’s okay Eh Eh Naijaextra.com
You Better take me as I am, I’d be better but I’d never be somebody else
[Chorus]
Original baby, Eh wherever you go be yourself
Original bobo, ah ah you can never be somebody else
Original baby, Eh ah, whatever you do better be true, Original Bobo
Jor o, no matter the pressure be yourself
[Verse 2 – 2Baba & Simi]
See for this life everybody ISSA bonafide member
Everybody get name wey dem dey answer
You no go fit to use my IV make you enter
Hola Hola
And as you enter at the same time make you attend to your matter naijaextra.com
Open your eye make you no go enter gutter
No be every door wey open you go enter
Hola Hola
[Hook – 2Baba & Simi]
Because everything’s not for everyone
And that is okay-ay-ay
Count your blessings one by one and Jeun Soke Eh eh
It doesn’t matter how e be
It doesn’t matter where e be
It doesn’t matter who e be
It doesn’t matter what you see
Anyhow make you never be somebody else
[Chorus]
Original baby, Eh wherever you go be yourself
Original bobo, ah ah you can never be somebody else
Original baby, Eh ah, whatever you do better be true, Original Bobo
Jor o, no matter the pressure be yourself
[Verse 3]
See nobody perfect no be lie
Have got flaws I can’t deny, but nah everybody get im personality oh
My guy make you live your life
Person wey love you go love you die
But you can never satisfy society
[Outro/Chorus]
Original Baby, Anyhow wey e be make you no go ever play yourself, don’t play yourself o
Original Bobo, if them like make them talk boy you gats show yourself o
Original Baby, Jowo o you better just be yourself
Original Bobo, no matter where you dey my brother
No matter who you be my sister oh oh
Original Bobo, don’t let nobody tell you that you’re not good enough o
Original Bobo, say babe you are the best, don’t let nobody stand in your way
Everyday, you are the best
Original Baby, you can’t be like nobody, no matter the pressure be yourself
Leave a Comment…
comments
Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details