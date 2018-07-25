[Lyrics] Simi ft. 2Baba – Original Baby (Remix)

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Simi is out with the remixed version of Original Baby, in which she featured the legendary, 2Baba.

[Verse 1 – Simi]

Am just an ordinary girl sitting I a hall way

I no dey turn up o, cos am a little boring, ahaha

But am the life of the party cos am kinda funny

Money don’t drive me, I drive my money, Eh ah

[Pre-Chorus]

Well naso the thing be, me I no go force you to love what you see Eh Eh

Because I come in peace, and am it peace it, that’s all I need Eh eh

Everything is not for everyone and that’s okay Eh Eh Naijaextra.com

You Better take me as I am, I’d be better but I’d never be somebody else

[Chorus]

Original baby, Eh wherever you go be yourself

Original bobo, ah ah you can never be somebody else

Original baby, Eh ah, whatever you do better be true, Original Bobo

Jor o, no matter the pressure be yourself

[Verse 2 – 2Baba & Simi]

See for this life everybody ISSA bonafide member

Everybody get name wey dem dey answer

You no go fit to use my IV make you enter

Hola Hola

And as you enter at the same time make you attend to your matter naijaextra.com

Open your eye make you no go enter gutter

No be every door wey open you go enter

Hola Hola

[Hook – 2Baba & Simi]

Because everything’s not for everyone

And that is okay-ay-ay

Count your blessings one by one and Jeun Soke Eh eh

It doesn’t matter how e be

It doesn’t matter where e be

It doesn’t matter who e be

It doesn’t matter what you see

Anyhow make you never be somebody else

[Chorus]

Original baby, Eh wherever you go be yourself

Original bobo, ah ah you can never be somebody else

Original baby, Eh ah, whatever you do better be true, Original Bobo

Jor o, no matter the pressure be yourself

[Verse 3]

See nobody perfect no be lie

Have got flaws I can’t deny, but nah everybody get im personality oh

My guy make you live your life

Person wey love you go love you die

But you can never satisfy society

[Outro/Chorus]

Original Baby, Anyhow wey e be make you no go ever play yourself, don’t play yourself o

Original Bobo, if them like make them talk boy you gats show yourself o

Original Baby, Jowo o you better just be yourself

Original Bobo, no matter where you dey my brother

No matter who you be my sister oh oh

Original Bobo, don’t let nobody tell you that you’re not good enough o

Original Bobo, say babe you are the best, don’t let nobody stand in your way

Everyday, you are the best

Original Baby, you can’t be like nobody, no matter the pressure be yourself

