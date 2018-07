[Lyrics] Yemi Alade – Elele

Effyzzie Music diva Yemi Alade unlocks a new single named “Elele”, as she embarks on the USA/Canada leg of her “Black Magic World” tour.

DOWNLOAD MP3 HERE

(INTRO)

Die for yOur man go [Ohh]Elele for your tinkota [eh]Elele where you waNt go? [uhn uhnn]Elele where you want go to; Ahh [Elele]

Die for yOur man go [Where you dey?]Elele for your tinkota; [you’re my Elele]Elele where you want go? [Where you dey?]Elele where yOu want go to; Ahh

(VERSE 1)

Elele; *am a life with sentiment

Am good without you, my love; baby

Elele; I dey jonse if I talk sAy am good

without you, my love; baby

Ahh, see, I like you like that [eh eh]If you gimme, I go take it like that oh [ebeano]No come dEy waste my time [eh eh]No dey form, I don’t like it like that oh [ebeano]Ta lon gwen gwen gwen? [Gwen]Ta lon se yeYe? [Yeye]If I give you, I go tingengen [gengen]You know say I no dey play Ten-Ten oh; My Elele

(CHORUS)

Where yoUr mind go? [Where you dey?]Elele for your meangoto; [My Elele]Elele where you want Go? [Where you dey?]Elele where you want go to [My Elele]

Where your mind go? [Where you dey?]Elele for your meangoto; [Elele]Elele where you wAnt go? [Where you dey?]Elele where you want go to; ehh eh ehh

(VERSE 2)

Elele; say make you loVe me, love me jeje [jeje]No go dey use me play oh Ten-Ten [Ten-Ten]Gimme that sweet love- sempe [yea eh ehh]Cos it sweet my body yehhh

Sweet sweet like honey yeh yehh, ah

See, I like you like thAt [eh eh]If you gimme, I go take it like that oh [ebeano]No come dey waste my time [eh eh]No dey form, I don’t like it like that oh [ebeano]Ta lon gwen gwen gwen? [Gwen]Ta lon se yeye? Yeye

If I give you, I go tingengen [gengen]You know say I no dey play Ten-Ten oh; My Elele

(CHORUS)

Where your mind go? [Where you dEy?]Elele for your meangoto; [My Elele]Elele where you want go? [Where you dey?]Elele wheRe you want go to [My Elele]

Where your mind go? [Where you dey?]Elele for your mEangoto; [Elele]Elele where you want go? [Where you dey?]Elele where you want go to; Elele

(CHORUS/OUTRO)

Die for your man, go [oh ohh]Elele, for Yemi go to [Yemi Alade]Elele, where yOu want go to?

Elele, where you want go to?

Oh, die for your man, go [where you dey?]Elele, for Yemi go to [My Elele]Elele, where you want go to? [where you dey?]Elele, for Yemi go to

Effyzzie babY

