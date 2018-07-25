[Lyrics] Zoro ft. Simi – Stainless

With Mbada by Zoro still getting steady rotations on the airwaves, the Eastern Swag Bag seems to be on a steady cruise as he presents the video for his current single, “Stainless”, where he featured Simi.
[Intro]
Ahan
Zee
Simi now
It’s Skelly on the beat
[Verse 1]
Eche Nwa
Baby yo (Baby yo)
Yite efe bia sae selfie with Davido
Nwa mu nweru swag
swag na e drip ka nmanu akara
oburu okoko
munwa ekorigo
Zoro onye swag
[Chorus]
Baby imara mma
Di kwa nma iparapa
Baby you blowing my mind eh yo
Baby imara mma
Idiro mma ibara mba
Baby you one of a kind oh
Baby stainless
(Oh na na oh na na)
Nwa baby stainless
(Oh my baby na you)
Omo to shan
Oh baby stainless (Baby stainless ooo)
Nwa baby stainless
Stainless baby
[Verse 2]
Baby which soap you dey use?
You fine as you fine for your snapchat
Na your ex-boyfriend e dey lose oh
He left a fly girl for a fly guy
Stainless, stainless
Babe go dey burst brain
Miss Independent
Osiro gi na anya
Mara no my eye lense
Your pointed nose make other girls nose pointless
Okwa izara
Izara mu mgbe mkporu gi
Anama aracha aracha ma micha amicha
Ma ichokwa kolobì
When you see me out
You dey see me
Kori go dey jorobi
And ife ji mu na gi
Dika ife ji lighter na kpokopi
Na kpokopi
Zee baby
[Bridge – Zoro]
Love love love eh (ewoo)
Baby kissie muo oh (ewoo)
Adure (ewoo)
baby iji mu na oru oh (ewoo)
[Chorus – Zoro, (Simi)]
Baby imara mma
Di kwa nma iparapa
Baby you blowing my mind eh yo
Baby imara mma
Idiro mma ibara mba
Baby you one of a kind oh
Baby stainless
(Oh na na oh na na)
Nwa baby stainless
(Oh my baby na you)
Omo to shan
Oh baby stainless (Baby stainless ooo)
Nwa baby stainless
Stainless baby
[Verse 2 – Simi]
Them no fit touch am
This love wey dey pour
This love wey dey thunder
Dey never born am
They never born the maga
Wey wan put asunder
I give you love
You give me more
Oh baby this is one thing to le che funmi
Forever more
You are the only one na
Stay ka wa ti, make you gbe fu mi
Love you forever, mi o de shawa da
Baby you blowing my mind oh
Got me feeling like dancing the galala
Sunmo mi
Ko le ba mi jo oh
[Chorus – Simi]
Baby stainless
Oh na na oh na na
Oh baby stainless
Oh my baby na you
Omo to shan
Oh baby stainless (Baby stainless ooo)
My baby stainless
Stainless baby
[Verse 3 – Zoro]
Let me make a song to your heart beat (Do re mi)
Ka anyi di ka ego onyinye na cathechist (Pastor)
Mu na gi na kwu na phone oge ufodu
Ma nno na elu uno oge ufodu
Mu ana e kiss my mouth piece
Ha si na enweho swaga but I don’t care
Love piawa mu bulala
Mehn I don gear
Arapukwa la muo
Arapukwa la muo
My heart ga e fail muo ka trailer puru out of gear
Puru out of gear
[Chorus]
Baby imara mma di kwa nma iparapa
Baby you blowing my mind oha
Baby imara mma idiro mma ibara mba
Baby you one of a kind oh
Baby stainless
Stainless oh
Shey you see my eye
Baby stainless
(mix monster)
Baby stainless (Baby stainless ooo)
My baby stainless oh, (My baby stainless, stainless baby ooo)
Stainless baby
[Outro]
Baby mu na gi ga ebi
Mu na gi ga ebi oh
You are there for me oh
Baby mu na gi ga ebi oh
Leave a Comment…
comments
Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details