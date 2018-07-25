[Lyrics] Zoro ft. Simi – Stainless

With Mbada by Zoro still getting steady rotations on the airwaves, the Eastern Swag Bag seems to be on a steady cruise as he presents the video for his current single, “Stainless”, where he featured Simi.

[Intro]

Ahan

Zee

Simi now

It’s Skelly on the beat

[Verse 1]

Eche Nwa

Baby yo (Baby yo)

Yite efe bia sae selfie with Davido

Nwa mu nweru swag

swag na e drip ka nmanu akara

oburu okoko

munwa ekorigo

Zoro onye swag

[Chorus]

Baby imara mma

Di kwa nma iparapa

Baby you blowing my mind eh yo

Baby imara mma

Idiro mma ibara mba

Baby you one of a kind oh

Baby stainless

(Oh na na oh na na)

Nwa baby stainless

(Oh my baby na you)

Omo to shan

Oh baby stainless (Baby stainless ooo)

Nwa baby stainless

Stainless baby

[Verse 2]

Baby which soap you dey use?

You fine as you fine for your snapchat

Na your ex-boyfriend e dey lose oh

He left a fly girl for a fly guy

Stainless, stainless

Babe go dey burst brain

Miss Independent

Osiro gi na anya

Mara no my eye lense

Your pointed nose make other girls nose pointless

Okwa izara

Izara mu mgbe mkporu gi

Anama aracha aracha ma micha amicha

Ma ichokwa kolobì

When you see me out

You dey see me

Kori go dey jorobi

And ife ji mu na gi

Dika ife ji lighter na kpokopi

Na kpokopi

Zee baby

[Bridge – Zoro]

Love love love eh (ewoo)

Baby kissie muo oh (ewoo)

Adure (ewoo)

baby iji mu na oru oh (ewoo)

[Chorus – Zoro, (Simi)]

Baby imara mma

Di kwa nma iparapa

Baby you blowing my mind eh yo

Baby imara mma

Idiro mma ibara mba

Baby you one of a kind oh

Baby stainless

(Oh na na oh na na)

Nwa baby stainless

(Oh my baby na you)

Omo to shan

Oh baby stainless (Baby stainless ooo)

Nwa baby stainless

Stainless baby

[Verse 2 – Simi]

Them no fit touch am

This love wey dey pour

This love wey dey thunder

Dey never born am

They never born the maga

Wey wan put asunder

I give you love

You give me more

Oh baby this is one thing to le che funmi

Forever more

You are the only one na

Stay ka wa ti, make you gbe fu mi

Love you forever, mi o de shawa da

Baby you blowing my mind oh

Got me feeling like dancing the galala

Sunmo mi

Ko le ba mi jo oh

[Chorus – Simi]

Baby stainless

Oh na na oh na na

Oh baby stainless

Oh my baby na you

Omo to shan

Oh baby stainless (Baby stainless ooo)

My baby stainless

Stainless baby

[Verse 3 – Zoro]

Let me make a song to your heart beat (Do re mi)

Ka anyi di ka ego onyinye na cathechist (Pastor)

Mu na gi na kwu na phone oge ufodu

Ma nno na elu uno oge ufodu

Mu ana e kiss my mouth piece

Ha si na enweho swaga but I don’t care

Love piawa mu bulala

Mehn I don gear

Arapukwa la muo

Arapukwa la muo

My heart ga e fail muo ka trailer puru out of gear

Puru out of gear

[Chorus]

Baby imara mma di kwa nma iparapa

Baby you blowing my mind oha

Baby imara mma idiro mma ibara mba

Baby you one of a kind oh

Baby stainless

Stainless oh

Shey you see my eye

Baby stainless

(mix monster)

Baby stainless (Baby stainless ooo)

My baby stainless oh, (My baby stainless, stainless baby ooo)

Stainless baby

[Outro]

Baby mu na gi ga ebi

Mu na gi ga ebi oh

You are there for me oh

Baby mu na gi ga ebi oh

