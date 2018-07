Rapper M.I. has relased the video for ‘Brother‘ feauring Nosa and Mili which was on his 2014 album, ‘The Chairman‘.

According to the rapper, the video was shot in 2015 but was never released because the message in the song was lost due to the fallout between him, Ice Prince, Jesse Jagz and Brymo.

M.I. realesed the video accompanied with the note below.

Watch:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/Blfo-mPF-gV/

Full video on IGTV A post shared by mi_abaga (@mi_abaga) on Jul 21, 2018 at 5:57am PDT