Madrid Captain Sergio Ramos, Catches Massive Fish As He Goes On Fishing While On Holiday (Photos)

 

Ramos and his big catch

Spanish international defender, Sergio Ramos, who has been enjoying an extended break following his World Cup commitments, went for fishing during his holidaya, and caught a massive one.

The 32-year-old who has been keeping his Instagram followers up-to-date during his holidays as he spends time with his family in New York, showed-off latest kill – a barracuda fish.

Ramos endured a difficult World Cup, as La Roja were eliminated in the first knockout round of the tournament in Russia.

After his break, he will back focusing on Real Madrid, who are going in search of their fourth consecutive Champions League title. But Ramos will have to do it without his friend and team-mate of nine years, Cristiano Ronaldo.

