Madrid To Sign Pulisic As They Wait For Neymar

Christian Pulisic

Real Madrid are ready to turn their attentions to Christian Pulisic as they play the waiting game over signing Neymar, Don Balon reports.

The Blues are apparently put off by Chelsea’s €200 million asking price for Eden Hazard, and are willing to wait and go for Neymar in 2019.

Madrid will therefore move for the cheaper option this summer in €70m Pulisic, who has apparently already indicated he would be happy to move to the Bernabeu.

Robert Lewandowski has been new Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri’s top option all summer reports the Daily Star, even over Sarri’s former player Gonzalo Higuain.

However, Bayern Munich remain unwilling to sell their star striker in the face of interest from the London club and Real Madrid.

The Blues have only nine days left to convince Bayern to sell before the Premier League transfer window closes.

According to the Sun, Bale was uncertain over his future prior to the summer as he did not have a good relationship with then manager Zinedine Zidane.

However, new Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui has convinced Bale the attacker is a key part of his plans – a role that was unlikely before the departures of Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

While there has been interest from Tottenham and Manchester United in bringing Bale back to the Premier League, the Welsh star is open to fresh contract talks.

Arsenal have tied teenage forward Emile Smith Rowe down to a new long-term contract at the Gunners following an impressive pre-season.

The 18-year-old made his first-team debut under new coach Unai Emery against Boreham Wood and scored against Atletico Madrid in Singapore in the International Champions Cup.

Smith Rowe was also a member of the England youth team that won the U-17 World Cup last year in India.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria