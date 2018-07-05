Trending

Male Reporter Kissed By 2 Women During World Cup Live Broadcast

A male World Cup reporter is kissed by two Russian women during a live broadcast. South Korean reporter Kwon Qwal Yel was broadcasting for TV channel MBN from the World Cup in Russia when the incident happened.

In the video, Yel can be seen broadcasting from the street when a blonde Russian woman comes up and kisses him on the cheek.

The reporter carries on speaking when another woman, this time a brunette with a Russia flag wrapped around her shoulders, grabs his head and kisses his  cheek.

Yel tries to keep it professional but eventually breaks and bursts into laughter at the end of his report.

The footage was posted to social media and has received over 263,000 views.

The incident comes in the middle of several cases of male fans being blasted for kissing female reporters at the World Cup.


You may also like

Young Lady Who Was Hit By A Stray Bullet During Clash In Ibadan, Dies

Nigerian man lands in hospital after taking sex enhancement herbs while expecting girlfriend(Video 18+)

Nigeria Politician And UK-Based Nurse Who Used ‘Juju’ To Traffic Prostitutes From Nigeria Into Europe Jailed For 14 Years

Ex Premier League coach gets a 20-year jail sentence for sexually abusing teenage boys for over 30 years

Driver Arrested While Trying To Sell Company’s Car Over Salary

APC Exit??? We are ready to leave the land of cruelty and injustice – Shehu Sani

After remarrying the man she divorced in 2012, actress Juliet Mgborukwe set to divorce him again

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 5th July

CPC: WhiteHouse Apple Cider Launched, As Stakeholders Seek Ways to Curb Drug Abuse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *