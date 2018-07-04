Man beats wife to death for accepting a gift of N200

A man identified as Henry Anaele has been remanded in prison by an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court for beating his wife to death over N200 gift she collected from an individual.

The Chief Magistrate, O.O. Olatunji, said the accused should be remanded at the Ikoyi Prisons pending advice from the State Director of Public prosecutions (DPP).

Mr Anaele, 40, whose plea was not taken, had appeared on a charge for murder.

Earlier, a police inspector, Cousin Adams, told the court that the accused had committed the offence on June 15, at about 11.45 p.m, at No. 72, Goodness

Estate, Satellite Town, Lagos.

Mr Adams said that the accused had found out that someone gave his wife– Chinyere, 35, the sum of N200, which did not go down well with him. And upon questioning her, he claimed she could not give any tangible answer as to why she would accept the money from the giver.

“This angered the accused who beat up his wife to death for collecting the money. He made an attempt to escape but was apprehended by neigbours and then handed over to the police’’ he said.

The offence contravened Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 which prescribes a death sentence for offenders.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Aug. 6.

