Man begs Anthony Joshua to stop displaying his ‘abs’, because his crush might see it

Professional boxer, Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua keeps on capturing the hearts of many ladies on social media with his ‘abs’ and a young man has something to say about it.

The British-Nigerian boxer has sent his fans and admirers wild on social media with his latest photos showing off his ripped body as he prepares for his next fight versus Deontay Wilder.

Sharing the photo above, he wrote ;

“Sorry for not posting in a while.. I’ve just been hanging around waiting for a signature anthony this is getting out of hand, we re gonna av some serious problems. my crush can see this ffs”

A fight between Joshua and Wilder has been speculated about for some time, but Joshua and his promoter Eddie Hearn still waiting on Wilder’s team to return their comments on a contract that was sent to the US two weeks ago.