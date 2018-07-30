Trending

Man Blames His Village People After This Happened To His Brother!

A young man has blamed his village people after an unfortunate incident befell his brother. According to reports, his brother stepped on an undisclosed item suspected to be charm before one of his legs began to decay. Despite being treated in a hospital, the leg has continued to get worse and defy medical treatments as the brother is now soliciting for prayers.

The brother wrote;  Someone people are very wicked in this world. village people why. Please my good people, pray for my brother. I need your prayers.. Thanks !

-NationalHElm

