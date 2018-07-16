Man caught defiling his friend’s daughter in Ogun State

A man identified as Sikiru, was, this afternoon, apprehended while having a carnal knowledge of his friend’s 12 years old daughter, around Muslim high school, Sagamu, Ogun State

A lady was said to have alerted the residents of the area after hearing the victim, Eniola, screaming in pain. Sikiru was, subsequently, mobbed while Eniola was rushed to the hospital. .

The suspect has since been handed over to the police from the Sagamu police divisional headquarters.

In related news, A middle-aged man got the beating of his life after he was caught raping a seven-year-old girl at Odion in Warri District, Delta State.

The suspect, identified as Tenimu, an ex-convict, who has always been in and out of prison, was allegedly caught in the act at around 16:00pm on Saturday, July 14.

According to reports, after the suspect confessed to the crime, youths in the community tied him to a stake and gave him the beating of his life. (Read More Here)

