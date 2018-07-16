Entertainment, Gossip, News

Man caught defiling his friend’s daughter in Ogun State

A man identified as Sikiru, was, this afternoon, apprehended while having a carnal knowledge of his friend’s 12 years old daughter, around Muslim high school, Sagamu, Ogun State

A lady was said to have alerted the residents of the area after hearing the victim, Eniola, screaming in pain. Sikiru was, subsequently, mobbed while Eniola was rushed to the hospital. .

The suspect has since been handed over to the police from the Sagamu police divisional headquarters.

Man caught defiling

In related news, A middle-aged man got the beating of his life after he was caught raping a seven-year-old girl at Odion in Warri District, Delta State.

The suspect, identified as Tenimu, an ex-convict, who has always been in and out of prison, was allegedly caught in the act at around 16:00pm on Saturday, July 14.

According to reports, after the suspect confessed to the crime, youths in the community tied him to a stake and gave him the beating of his life. (Read More Here)

Leave a Comment…

comments

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira


Tags

You may also like

Cristiano Ronaldo unveiled as a Juventus player after sealing £100m move from Real Madrid (Photos)

Indonesian villagers kill over 200 crocodiles in revenge attack .

Final year student reportedly falls inside well, dies while being chased by SARS

Simi defends Adekunle Gold, slams lady who said all his songs look alike

Photos from Mimi Orijekwe dinner party as she marks her birthday

Ekiti Election: Apostle Suleman mocked by Presidency over false prophecy

Lady drops out of Oxford Law School to be an Instagram Star

Final year student falls inside well and dies while being chased by SARS Operatives

Lady exposes her male best friend who wants to “Hit” and Run

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *