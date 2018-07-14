Man crushed to death by his Mother’s Coffin(Photo)

A man has sadly lost his life after his mother’s coffin fell from a funeral tower and crushed him during a service in Indonesia.

The Indonesian man was killed by his mother’s coffin on the island of Sulawesi.

Samen Kondorura, 40, died when pallbearers lost their footing carrying the coffin up a bamboo ladder in North Toraja District.

According to Daily Mail UK, the casket fell as the group hoisted it onto an ornately carved tower where the dead are placed before elaborate traditional funeral rites.

Julianto Sirait, Chief Commissioner of the Tana Toraja resort police, spoke about the incident with told AFP, he said;

“As the mother’s coffin was being raised to the lakkian, suddenly the ladder shifted and collapsed, the coffin fell and hit the victim,”

A video making the round on the Internet shows the ladder slip just as the casket enters the tower, sending the men tumbling several metres to the ground where the victim is crushed by the coffin. Horrified onlookers rush to the men’s aid but Kondorura died later in hospital.

Sirait said the accident happened because the ladder was not properly reinforced but the family has declined to press charges. The body of the victim is now resting alongside his mother Berta, he added.

